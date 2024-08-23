Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $63,152,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 838,762 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 788,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after purchasing an additional 700,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after purchasing an additional 637,212 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.