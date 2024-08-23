Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,319 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,142,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

