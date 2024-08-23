Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,597 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.