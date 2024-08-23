Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 955,066 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 688.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,727 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

