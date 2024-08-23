Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NHI

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.