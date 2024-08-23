Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

