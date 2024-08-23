Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 80.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 304.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 207,891 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $41,329,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,934 shares of company stock worth $42,788,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average of $182.28. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

