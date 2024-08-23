Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $5.14 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $724.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.