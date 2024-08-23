NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.86

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $3.87. NN shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 48,404 shares trading hands.

NN Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $187.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.59 million. NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $741,366.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,791,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

