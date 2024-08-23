NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

NNN has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NNN REIT stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in NNN REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

