Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %
NOK opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.