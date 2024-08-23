Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NOK opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 82,524,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

