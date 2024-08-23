Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 182,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 133,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 19.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

