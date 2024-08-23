Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.665-2.705 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nordson
Nordson Price Performance
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.
Nordson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Pay You More Than 5% to Own Them
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Over-Hyped Stocks to Sell Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be About To Rally 20%
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.