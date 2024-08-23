Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.665-2.705 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.40.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.15. 21,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.