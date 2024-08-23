Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.665-2.705 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $256.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

