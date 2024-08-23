Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.665-2.705 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $256.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.40.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
