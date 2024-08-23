Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.34

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $22.24. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 14,760 shares.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $310.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

