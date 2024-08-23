Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $261.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.