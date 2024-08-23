NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.80

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$5.12. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 533,222 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

