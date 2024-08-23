Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 12,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 14,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

