Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.0 %

NCLH opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

