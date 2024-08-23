Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Trading Up 6.1%

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 76,888,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 23,377,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.10.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

