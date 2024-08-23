Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Up 11.1%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 91.74 ($1.19). Approximately 2,796,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,014% from the average daily volume of 251,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.60 ($1.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £75.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.05 and a beta of -1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

