NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
NowVertical Group Trading Down 2.7 %
NOW opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. NowVertical Group has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.54.
NowVertical Group Company Profile
