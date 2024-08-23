NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NowVertical Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NOW opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. NowVertical Group has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.54.

NowVertical Group Company Profile

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

