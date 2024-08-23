NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NowVertical Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NowVertical Group stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. NowVertical Group has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.54.

About NowVertical Group

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

