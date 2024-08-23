NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Trading Down 0.2%

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.66 and last traded at $32.76. 28,486 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $448.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.