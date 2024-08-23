Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,568.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,650. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,831,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth about $4,406,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.