Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.30

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.53. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 27,086 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.