Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.30

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.53. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 27,086 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.