O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,093,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,952,000 after buying an additional 573,300 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 25.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,511,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 703,308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after buying an additional 641,493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,505,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 439,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

