Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 22,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average of $196.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Analog Devices Sends Signal to Market: Growth Will Return
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.