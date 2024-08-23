Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $323,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 116,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOG opened at $167.63 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

