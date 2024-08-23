Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $70.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.48. 3,569,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,186,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

