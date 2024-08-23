Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.