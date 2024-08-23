Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.88

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $13.27. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.
Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.
About Oconee Federal Financial
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.
