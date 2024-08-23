Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OVBC opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

