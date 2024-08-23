Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OVBC opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.