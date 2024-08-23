Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.68). 64,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 263,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.80 ($0.69).

Old Mutual Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.88.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

