Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPOF

Insider Transactions at Old Point Financial

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 83,169 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,901.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,742.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 93,341 shares of company stock worth $1,387,703 over the last 90 days. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.