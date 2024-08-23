Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of OPOF opened at $19.38 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,841.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 627,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 93,341 shares of company stock worth $1,387,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

