Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $19.38. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 1,471 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $98.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 630,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 93,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,703 in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

