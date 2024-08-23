OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 18,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 50,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
OmniLit Acquisition Stock Down 1.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.
About OmniLit Acquisition
OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OmniLit Acquisition
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.