On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $144.41

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.41 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 153.40 ($1.99). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 152.80 ($1.99), with a volume of 214,530 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.13. The firm has a market cap of £255.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,697.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

