OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of OCX opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

