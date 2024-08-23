OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OncoCyte
OncoCyte Trading Up 6.3 %
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.