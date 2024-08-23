Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of ONCY opened at $0.95 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.