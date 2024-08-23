Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.85 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

