Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 100,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 283,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The company has a market capitalization of £19.41 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

