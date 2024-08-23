Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.48

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.48 and traded as low as $68.48. Onex shares last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 622 shares trading hands.

Onex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.96%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

