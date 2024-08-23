OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,687 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OPAL Fuels were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 86,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 1.6 %

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

