OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 1,381.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

