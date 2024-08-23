Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.83. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1,228 shares trading hands.

Optical Cable Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Free Report ) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of Optical Cable worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

