Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.83. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1,228 shares trading hands.
Optical Cable Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
