Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OBIO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

OBIO opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.45. Orchestra BioMed has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. Equities analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Reed Little bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,013. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter worth $163,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Featured Stories

