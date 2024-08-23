O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,250.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,127.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,075.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,062.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

