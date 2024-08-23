Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ ONVO opened at $0.57 on Friday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Organovo will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
